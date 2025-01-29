Does UCLA Have Realistic Chance at Competing for Big Ten Title?
Well, the UCLA Bruins haven't gone away just yet. After suffering four straight losses, the longest on the season, the Bruins have been able to erase that deficit right away, answering back with four straight victories, most recently over their crosstown rivals, the USC Trojans.
Now that UCLA has come back to life, the team sits three games back from first place in the league. Holding onto a 15-6 record now in their first season in the Big Ten, the Bruins have proven that they can overcome any obstacle, even themselves. That being said, do they have a realistic chance of chasing down their competition for a Big Ten championship?
The Big Ten has been stacked once more this season. Eight teams have an above .500 record when facing the conference, which for UCLA should mean keeping its head up high, as it cracks the list. The Bruins, after their victory over USC, hold a conference record of 6-4.
While the Bruins are a couple of games out of it, there are ways that they can keep the current pace they are riding up if the goal is to become champions of the Big Ten. For starters, the strong production UCLA has gotten off its bench must continue if it wants improved success.
Sophomore center Aday Mara has elevated himself in his second season with the program. Starting in his first game against the Trojans, Mara filled in nicely for a UCLA squad without its leading scorer, Tyler Bilodeau.
Bilodeau and sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. have been the two impact players for the Bruins this season. In 21 games played, either Bilodeau or Dailey have led the scoring in 16 games. Even with Bilodeau out, the Bruins found a way to survive without him.
Other key players such as Dylan Andrews, Sebastian Mack and Kobe Johnson have all remained consistent in their average game play. Since not every player can be a star, it is important for the Bruins who are not known to be elite shooters to contribute in other ways, which those three listed players have.
Down the stretch, UCLA cannot afford to play .500 basketball, and it must find a way to keep its head afloat, considering the stiff competition the conference brings.
The next game for UCLA is set to be a rematch against the No. 16 Oregon Ducks, another team the Bruins have bested already this season.
