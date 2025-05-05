Former Bruin Helps Leads Nuggets to Game 7 Victory
Former UCLA Bruins star guard Russell Westbrook is heading to the second round of the NBA Playoffs after helping lead the Denver Nuggets to a Game 7 home victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. It was a massive 19-point blowout win.
At one point, the Nuggets led by over 30 points, and Westbrook was stellar. He had a packed box score, scoring 16 points with five rebounds, five assists, and five steals in 27 minutes. He was a game-changer early on and was able to have some fun in the final minutes of the game.
With the game out of hand and the Nuggets winning by 29 points with seven minutes remaining, Westbrook pulled an all-time classic move after forcing a turnover. He had a wide-open lane, threw down a two-handed dunk while hanging on the rim, and received a technical foul.
Westbrook then looked at the referee and mimicked the technical "T" signal with his hands before turning to the crowd and hyping them up for a 31-point lead in a Game 7, win-or-go-home situation. If a team wants an energy booster, Westbrook is your guy, but it may come with a cost at times.
With Denver leading by over 30 in the fourth quarter, that technical meant nothing and Westbrook just wanted to have some extra fun as he sometimes likes to do. Despite some negative comments that he receives, Westbrook is a team guy and a major help for a postseason team to flourish.
Playing for his sixth career team and being his first season with Denver, Westbrook has been very impressive considering he is 36 years old. He is averaging 13.3 points on 45% shooting with 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest.
Westbrook does not receive the credit for longevity that he deserves, playing in his 16th NBA season. The numbers that he is still posting on a team that possesses a future Hall-of-Fame center, Nikola Jokic, are very impressive. He is still one of the top elite players in the league with his impact each game.
The Nuggets will now take on the Western Conference's No. 1 overall seed in the Oklahoma City Thunder with Game 1 beginning Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. PT on TNT. Westbrook will be tasked with disrupting this young, inexperienced, but talented Thunder roster.
Follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking Bruins story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE