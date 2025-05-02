UCLA Product Westbrook's Playoff Energy Has Been Unmatched
With the NBA Playoffs comes a ton of stories. Who is going to be the best? Who's going to win it all? Which team has looked the best so far? All are questions that get asked daily and yet routinely change, and it's once again becoming a factor for this season.
One question that has been indisputable so far this NBA playoffs is that former UCLA Bruin and current guard for the Denver Nuggets, Russell Westbrook, has turned back the clock and has done so with the most energy on the entire floor. Averaging over 13 points against the LA Clippers in five games (he missed Game 4), Westbrook has looked great.
Down the stretch of his NBA career, we have all wondered how much he has left in the tank. As he showed us throughout the 2024-25 campaign, he still has enough left to be a major contributor to his team's success, as they try and chase down another championship.
Perhaps it is just the energy in facing his former team that is getting him hyped up, but Westbrook has shot a hot hand when the ball finds him. Not only is he scoring, but he looks electrifying while doing so. Not to mention that he is also shining in his rebounding game.
"Westbrook is arguably the best energy guy in the league right now," Colin Cowherd recently said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "It's to his detriment a lot. Every time he is on the floor, he plays with unbelievable energy, the kind of energy that if you play with Westbrook and you don't play hard, you feel guilty.
"The guy's also hitting three-point shots, but James Harden, who's more gifted offensively, was a hologram," Cowherd said. "He had no energy and therefore, neither did the Clippers. {Westbrook} is really the tone-setter."
The Nuggets are getting the same amount of contribution from Westbrook that they gave them in the regular season, and with that, spells a recipe for success. Not to mention, Denver and the former Bruin have the skillset of Nikola Jokić, who has also been a problem to stop.
If Westbrook can keep up his energy in Game 7, the Nuggets might just pull off a deep postseason run and get a chance to hang a second banner in three seasons.
