Bruins Dominate in Season Opener Against Rider
College Basketball is back, and the No. 22 UCLA Bruins (1-0) tipped off the 2024-25 season at home with a dominant 85-50 win over Rider University on Monday night. Four different players scored in double figures in the victory and this group is looking very dangerous after just one game.
It was a mismatch of a contest between the two teams as the Bruins were faster, more physical, and overall more talented than a Rider squad that failed to keep the game close for the majority of the game. Tape to tape, the Bruins controlled the court in every aspect.
The Bruins received a statement performance from Oregon State transfer junior forward Tyler Bilodeau, finishing with 18 points. He was 9-16 from the field, with six rebounds and a pair of steals in the win. The biggest acquisition of the offseason has given this team new life with his scoring ability.
Guard Dylan Andrews returned for his third season in Westwood and came out blazing, shooting 6-11 from the field for a total of 14 points and six assists. Andrews averaged just under 13 points last season and is off to a similar pace to start his junior campaign.
In-state transfer Kobe Johnson, who came over from USC this past offseason, had a heck of a game as well, recording 12 points, eight rebounds, and two steals. He was two points away from a double-double in the Bruins' exhibition match last week and just missed that mark to start the regular season.
The three-point shooting was average as the Bruins went just 10 of 29 from beyond the arc. Most notably, sophomore guard Sebastian Mack made two of his three attempts from three, completing the contest with 12 points.
One of the biggest points of emphasis in the win was the distribution of the basketball when looking to score. The Bruins had 21 assists on 34 made baskets, which is a telltale sign that the ball is being distributed well on scoring plays.
Junior guard Skyy Clark led the way with seven assists, adding a 3-pointer as well.
The paint pressure was very healthy as well, scoring 32 points in the key. The Bruins also took care of the ball fairly well, turning the ball over just nine times while forcing 14 from their opponent.
The Bruins were ranked third in the Big Ten preseason poll, just behind Indiana and Purdue. This team has all the intangibles to be a top contender in the conference and with a litter of offensive weapons, they will surely do so under head coach Mick Cronin.
