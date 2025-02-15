UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Recapping Bruins' Road Win over Indiana
The UCLA Bruins (19-7, 10-5) hung on to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers (15-11, 6-9), 72-68, on Friday for their first road Big Ten road win outside of the Pacific Coast. The Hoosiers battled back in the final minutes, but the Bruins' defense stood tall, and one clutch free throw captured their 10th conference win of the year.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the Bruins' impressive road win at one of the most challenging places to play in all of college basketball.
You can watch the episode below:
The Bruins nearly gave the game away in the final minute with back-to-back misses on front ends at the free-throw line. The Hoosiers did everything in their power to battle back but missed a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds when trailing by just 2.
Bruins junior guard Dylan Andrews would secure the rebound off the miss, make both free throws to force a two-possession game, and seal the victory.
UCLA was led once again by junior forward Tyler Bilodeau, who had just 12 points with five rebounds and three assists. Nobody really stood out in the scoring category, but all 10 players that logged minutes were able to earn points in the win.
Senior guard Kobe Johnson notched 10 points for this third-straight game in double figures, adding six rebounds and three assists. Junior guard Skyy Clark was fabulous all night, scoring 11 on 4-5 shooting with four rebounds and a pair of assists himself.
Freshman guard Trent Perry gave some incredibly positive minutes, providing the Bruins with an added boost off the bench. He finished the game a perfect 3-3 from the field, netting 7 points with three rebounds and a block. His freshman season has seen immense growth in each contest.
For the first time in a while, the Bruins did not win the turnover battle. They coughed it up 11 times while only forcing eight Hoosier turnovers. UCLA allowed up 12 offensive rebounds that led to seven extra shots for Indiana. The Hoosiers shot a poor 24% (7-29) from 3-point range, which really hurt them.
Overall, UCLA did shoot fairly well, earning 47.3% from the field and 45% from beyond the arc while making nine of its 20 3-point attempts. Besides the misses in the final minute, the Bruins were strong from the free-throw line, going 11-14 (78.6%).
The Bruins will return home for their next two conference matchups, starting with a meeting with the Minnesota Gophers (12-12, 4-9) on Tuesday evening. They must continue their winning ways at Pauley Pavilion while taking advantage of one of the most struggling teams in the conference.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.