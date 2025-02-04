Former Bruin Jaquez Remains Consistent for Heat
After a cold start to the NBA season, former UCLA Bruin and current Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been noting but consistent since for the Heat. Since beginning the first month with a 39.4 field -goal percentage, Jaquez has seen his success from the field increase mightily.
While February has seen a small sample size, Jaquez went 4-for-7 from the field in 23 minutes on the court when the Heat took down the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The month prior, Jaquez earned himself a 47.5 success rate from the field but has seen his 3-point shot percentage decrease over the course of the season.
Averaging 9.3 points per game so far this season, Jaquez has been a reliable and consistent piece to Miami's basketball squad. He has seen his rebounding averages from last season (3.8) improve since getting more time on the court, as it now sits at 4.7 per game.
In 42 games played this season, Jaquez ranks third on the Heat in average steals per game, as he holds 1.5 on average. While his numbers do not lead any statistical category for Miami, he still remains to be a piece that helps more than hinders their chase for the playoffs.
The former first-round pick still has much to prove. It is encouraging that over the course of the season, he has improved his success rate in field goal shooting. While his average in rebounds seems low, given the time he spends on the court, his rebounds have been crucial in moments for the squad this season.
As it sits currently, Jaquez has not lived up to the expectations in the 42 games he has played this season, after setting a high standard for himself with his first season. However, he has played less this season, has started fewer games and has seen season totals decrease. But he, by no means, is playing bad basketball.
The former Bruin has a lot of growth still to come. In what is his second season, Miami possesses a hard-working player in Jaquez that is only looking to improve himself to better the team down the line.
