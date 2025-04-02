Ranking UCLA's Wooden Among NCAA Tournament Coaches Pt. 2
A recent poll by Fox Sports listed UCLA's John Wooden as the second-best coach in NCAA Tournament history. So that got me to thinking, what is an appropriate top 10? Here are the first five rankings on my list of top 10 coaches in tournament history.
Rankings are based off tournament wins, final four appearances, and national championships won during each coach's career.
You can read Part 1 here.
6. Roy Williams, North Carolina
Three national titles, nine Final Four appearances, and having coached some of the best players of the 21st century put Williams at six. From 1989-2008, Williams did not miss a tournament, and after a one-year hiatus, Williams qualified every year for the rest of his career except the COVID season, as there was no tournament.
The reason he doesn't get put above Pitino is due to his success coming from established blue blood programs unlike Pitino.
7. Billy Donovan, Florida
Donovan gets ranked where he is at for accomplishing what he did in the time that he did it in. Unlike other coaches who are putting in 30-plus year careers, Donovan was only a collegiate head coach for 21 years.
In that time, he secured back-to-back national titles, four Final Fours, and perhaps if he didn't commit himself to the Orlando Magic in June of 2007, Donovan may have more accolades if that failed move wasn't a distraction.
8. Dean Smith, North Carolina
Champion of men, champion of civil rights, champion of the human spirit. Dean Smith was everything to North Carolina and his program was littered with superstar players. For nearly four decades, Smith's Tar Heels were a thorn in the side of every college program gunning for a title.
Two national championships and 11 Final Fours say it all.
9. Jay Wright, Villanova
It's not easy to win at Villanova. Wright made it look like child's play. Already taking Hofstra to two NCAA tournaments, Wright would guide the Wildcats to two National Championships, four Final Fours, and outside of the 2011 season and the COVID year, Villanova qualified for every NCAA Tournament from 2004 till his retirement.
Keep in mind Villanova didn't qualify for the Tourney for two years before Wright took over the program and since his retirement, they haven't qualified since.
10. Bill Self, Kansas
In the story of Bill Self, no one talks about him taking Tulsa or Illinois to the Elite Eight. Why? Because outside the COVID year, which Kansas would have made the dance had the tournament not been cancelled, Self has never missed the tourney while he's been the Jayhawks' head coach.
Two national championships and four Final Fours. Enough said.
While these coaches are owed their due respect, it's another reminder that John Wooden was in a class of his own.
