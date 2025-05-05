UCLA's Kevon Looney, Warriors Advance in Game Seven Over Rockets
The push for championship No. 5 is on as Steph Curry and Draymond Green look to lead the Warriors franchise back to the finals, making a statement that, despite the departures of Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson in recent years, the Golden State dynasty is still on.
Having secured championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022, most believe that if the Warriors do not win a title this year, the NBA will be able to officially close the book on the dynasty in the Bay.
UCLA standout Kevon Looney had something to say about that as the seventh-seeded Warriors stayed alive, defeating the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the opening round of the playoffs.
Looney played 11 minutes, had 3 points and four assists, operating as a major part of the Warriors' interior defense. Looney, a member of the Warriors since 2015, has been a member of three Golden State championship teams, so he knows his role and how to execute it well.
The Warriors were excellent in game seven, avenging a surprise game six defeat. The win ensures the Warriors did not fall victim to a 3-1 series comeback, something Looney and the franchise know all too well.
In the 103-89 victory, Golden State had a surprising hero for them as Buddy Hield showed off the skills that once made him such a coveted player as he had 33 points in 37 minutes, going 12-15 from the field, hitting nine 3-point shots in eleven attempts.
Steph Curry was incredible as well, overcoming a slow shooting start to finish with a double-double. Curry had 22 points,10 rebounds and seven assists.
The Rockers' Amen Thompson came to play, but tough defense from the Warriors, combined with a terrible team shooting performance and Golden State's instant offense, allowed the Warriors to maintain a sizeable scoring gap for most of the game.
While the Rockets did close the lead to 3 points late in the third, the Warriors extended a 63-60 lead with three minutes remaining to a 70-62 lead at the end of the quarter. The Warriors outscored the Rockets by six in the fourth.
The Warriors advance as they take on the sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves are fresh after knocking off the Lakers in five.
Expect Looney to play more minutes against Rudy Gobert inside.
