UCLA Alum Thriving in Year 10 in the NBA
Former UCLA Bruin Kevon Looney has been a key piece to the Golden State Warriors since getting drafted in the first round back in 2015 but currently stands out among others contributing for the Warriors.
The Warriors, through 19 games played this season, are 12-7, and of the 19 games played, Looney has played in 17 of them. Currently leading the team in average rebounds per game with 7.6, Looney has been a key contributor since lacing up his sneakers for Golden State.
Looney, now in his 10th season with the Warriors, has put up impressive numbers throughout his career to make the Bruins proud. In his career, Looney has played 540 games, 256 of which he has started, and has averaged 17.4 minutes on the court.
Looney has averaged 5.1 points over the decade-long career, and this season has been averaging 5.5 points a game. On the season, Looney has a field goal percentage of 54.9 and has averaged 1.3 assists per game as well.
In the 2014-2015 season for UCLA, Looney played in and started 36 games for the Bruins, put up 416 total points, 122 offensive rebounds, 209 defensive rebounds, 129 2-point field goals, 22 3-point field goals, and played in 1,113 minutes as a UCLA Bruin.
Over the course of his career, Looney has proven that he was worthy of his first-round draft pick after that incredible season he had with UCLA. Now considered a veteran of the Warriors, Looney has the opportunity to help the team chase down another championship along with Stephen Curry.
After Golden State's recent loss to the Phoenix Suns, Looney knows what he excels at when helping his team walk away with the victory. Never having been a prime scorer, Looney's contributions benefit the team more when he does what he is best at.
"My thing was to go out there and play hard and do what I do," Looney said postgame. "I got to try and make plays, get our shooters open, try to grab possession off of rebounds; that's what I try to do."
Looney is continuing to get it done in Year 10 and will look to help lead Golden State to an eighth NBA championship and fifth in 10 years.
