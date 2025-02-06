REPORT: UCLA's Kobe Johnson's Season Has Been Better Than it Appears
UCLA's success in the transfer portal has translated over to its 2024-25 campaign.
The Bruins' top leading scorers, junior forward Tyler Bilodeau and (13.9 points per game) and sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. (12.2 points per game) were two of UCLA's six portal acquisitions from last offseason.
While those two stars have shined for the Bruins, especially amidst their current six-game win streak, one of those six transfers hasn't quite lived up to the hype that had been placed as a transfer -- at least on the surface.
Senior forward Kobe Johnson was a top-three leading scorer for USC in his last two seasons with the program and was a two-time All-Pac-12 Defense honoree.
But this year, Johnson is averaging merely 7.8 points per game after averaging over 10 in his last season with the Trojans.
247Sports had ranked Johnson the No. 8 overall transfer last offseason. In a recent article from 247Sports' Travis Branham, he classified that ranking as "too high."
Branham did, however, give the veteran credit where it's due:
"One person I have been hounded on for "missing" this season is UCLA's Kobe Johnson. I am going to include him on here but I believe there should be a big asterisk. While his numbers are technically down, his analytics and efficiencies are up.
"Johnson came to UCLA as one of the best defenders in the country who can slash and play make on offense with a jumper that looked like it could make a leap forward.
"Although Johnson's three-point percentage is down, his overall offensive efficiency is at the highest of his career. Overall, Johnson is quietly actually having a very good season for the Bruins despite the team's rollercoaster of a year.
"The main factor for Johnson's statistics being down can be chalked up to his usage rate being the lowest since his freshman season. He is used in just 16.3% of UCLA's offensive possessions this season.
"In other words, don't let the stats fool you, I think if you plugged Johnson into a high-octane team like Kentucky, you'd be seeing Otega Oweh-type numbers and praise for the USC transfer."
On a team as deep as UCLA's, perhaps Johnson is merely serving the role the Bruins need him to. And right now, it seems to be working out for them.
