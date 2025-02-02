Bruins Should be Eyeing Brother of Women's Star Center
The UCLA Bruins may be looking into a future talent that has direct ties to Westwood and could be a major asset for the program in a few short years. A family connection could make its way to Westwood, and the Bruins may have a leg up from other schools to nab the budding ballplayer.
The younger brother of UCLA women's basketball junior center Lauren Betts could be a potential prospect that the Bruins seek in the coming seasons. Dylan Betts of Englewood, Colorado is a high school freshman and has already impressed enough to draw interest from his older sister's current school.
In her second season with the Bruins, Lauren has helped lead her team to a perfect 20-0 record and the No. 1 national ranking, which they have held for the majority of the year. She is averaging a career-high 21 points, 9.9 rebounds and three blocks per game. Her brother may be next up at Pauley Pavilion.
At 7-2, 220 pounds, the first-year high school player at Cherry Creek High School is a man amongst boys with his size and strength. Dylan has not yet been rated by any recruiting profiles, but the offers and national status will grow as he continues to progress through the recruiting process.
According to MaxPreps, Dylan is averaging 8.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game as a 14-year-old freshman. His play style draws similarities to what his older sister has been able to do this season for the Bruins.
The siblings come from an athletically blessed family as their father, Andrew, was a 7-1 center at Long Beach State and was selected in the 1998 NBA Draft, playing 14 years in the league. Their mother, Michelle, was a volleyball national champion at the same college program.
There is a strong chance that Dylan continues to grow even taller which would make him one of the most elite scorers in the country throughout his high school career. With Lauren already being a Bruin, there is a very good chance that they will take a shot at landing the younger star brother.
Considering he's merely a freshman, though, it could be quite a while before any decision is made.
