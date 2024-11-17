Bruins Legend Shined in Just Third Game of NBA Season
Kevin Love got a late start to this NBA season, having to tend to family matters at the beginning of the season before sitting out for three games to get his body adjusted.
The former UCLA Bruin isn't the player he once was, as the veteran forward now serves as a role player off the bench for what has been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in recent years, the Miami Heat.
But Love reminded fans he's still got it on Friday when he helped lead Miami to its first win of the Emirates NBA Cup.
Love, who saw the court for not even 10 minutes of action in the Heat's victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, finished the contest with 15 points, going 3-of-4 from deep and 6-of-8 overall. He added seven boards, two assists and an impressive four steals.
“I just really appreciate Kevin,” said Heat coach Eric Spoelstra after Friday's win. “I appreciate that he’s able to morph into different roles. Guys like him have that cachet that, on any given night, they can be that for short bursts. What he did in basically 12 minutes and change is pretty amazing. But it’s because he’s about the right things.”
The 36-year-old forward has started in each of the three games he has played so far this season.
Love is in his third season with Miami, where he has been a part of two straight postseason trips, including one to the NBA Finals in 2023. It was the fifth time his team had made it to the championship series and fourth time he had played in it. He did not get to participate in the 2015 NBA Finals, his first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as Love had suffered a season-ending dislocated shoulder injury in the first round of the playoffs.
Love continues to be a key asset for championship contenders. Miami is off to a slow start this season, currently sitting at 5-6, but since his return, the team has gone 2-1 after suffering a three-game losing streak.
Love and the Heat will look to build on Friday's win when they face the Pacers again on Sunday.
