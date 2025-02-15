UCLA Legend Named Basketball Hall of Fame Finalist
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced its class of 2025 finalists on Friday.
Among them was UCLA Hall of Famer Marques Johnson, one of the greatest to have played under the legendary John Wooden.
Johnson played four seasons at UCLA in the 1970s and helped lead the Bruins to one of Wooden's 11 national titles.
Johnson was named the Associated Press Player of the Year, a consensus first-team All-American and the first-ever John Wooden Award winner for his final collegiate season, one in which he averaged 21.4 points per game, a conference-best 11.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
In his time as a Bruin, Johnson averaged 14.4 points per game and 7.8 rebounds in 115 contests. UCLA lost just 10 regular-season games while winning 98 during Johnson's career with the program.
Johnson would go on to be drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the third overall pick of the 1977 NBA Draft. He would be named a five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection over his 11 active seasons in the league.
Johnson spent his first seven professional seasons in Milwaukee, the next three with the Los Angeles Clippers and his final with the Golden State Warriors.
He averaged more than 20 points per game and 7.0 rebounds over his career.
The Bucks would retire Johnson's No. 8 in 2019.
“Selection as a Finalist for the Class of 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is a remarkable achievement, signifying a career of excellence and lasting influence on the game,” said Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo, per a release. “This recognition goes beyond statistics and accolades—it honors those who have defined eras, inspired generations, and elevated basketball through their talent, leadership, and dedication. Whether as players, coaches, teams, or contributors, each Finalist has left an indelible mark on the sport, and we are proud to celebrate their extraordinary impact.”
The official class of 2025 will be announced at the NCAA Men's Final Four in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5.
The Enshrinement Ceremony will be held at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts on Saturday, Sept. 6.
We shall wait and see if Johnson finally earns his much-deserved recognition.
