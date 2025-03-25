Former Bruin's Production Takes Nasty Slide
Former UCLA Bruin guard turned guard for the Miami Heat in Jaime Jaquez Jr has not only taken a step back from his rookie campaign but has fallen under his season averages since the calendar turned over to March. The former first-round pick has seen his production as of late take a nosedive.
In his rookie campaign, the former Bruin made a strong statement entering the National Basketball Association, averaging just under 12 points per game in 75 games played. In the 75 games, Jaquez started 20 of them and averaged close to a half an hour on the court.
Since the new season has gotten out of the gates, it has seemed that Jaquez's production has taken a step back from what it was. On the season, the UCLA product is averaging 8.5 points per game in the 59 games played. In those 59 games, he has started 16 of them, obtaining a field goal percentage of 44.1%.
Over the course of the Heats' nine-game losing streak to start the month of March, Jaquez didn't exactly impact the cause as the whole team hit a rut. So far this month, the former Bruin has averaged just 5.9 points per game, 3.7 rebounds and 17.6 minutes of time on the court.
In fact, in the latest matchup that saw Miami end its nine-game skid, Jaquez was only on the court for a total of six minutes, recording zero points, zero rebounds, one assist and a turnover. The former first round pick is better than what he has been presenting as of late.
During his time with the Bruins, Jaquez was a strong piece to the culture of the team. Averaging 31.4 points per game over his four years with UCLA, Jaquez proved to be the right decision for Miami to take with its 18th overall pick in 2023's NBA Draft.
What the former Bruin needs to focus on going into the latter half of the NBA season is what he can control. Yes, the season has not gone his way, but if Jaquez can make the most of the opportunities given to him down the stretch, it will show that there's still fight in the UCLA product, and he shouldn't be given up on.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.