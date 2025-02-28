Cronin Credits Communication to Bruins' No. 1 Defense
The UCLA Bruins (20-8, 11-6) have possessed the top defense in the Big Ten all season long, leading to multiple wins that have led this team to being a top team in the conference. Prior to Wednesday's practice, Coach Mick Cronin honed in on one piece of their defense that has made them great.
Before Cronin's time with the media, Bruins junior guard Skyy Clark spoke about a few things that the team is focusing on at this juncture of the season. One of those keys was "communication," specifically on the defense. Cronin piggybacked off Clark's point, explaining the concept in detail.
"I think it's very important that your players come in here and regurgitate the things that you're trying to talk about and emphasize; that means that they believe and they're paying attention and they're locked into it," Cronin said. "You can't be a good defensive team without communication, impossible. Players that care, talk, and if you don't communicate, you can't play as one.
"So, in our sport, obviously you're trying to have five guys play as one defensively, so communication is everything. It's just as important as effort, I think. People always talk about, they [UCLA] play so hard on defense. The great teams, five guys play as one, and they're accountable to each other."
Cronin is a big proponent of effort, accountability and communication, representing the three things that take absolutely no basketball talent at all and are generated from a team's basic will to win. He has taught this team to despise losing and expects his guys to give everything on every play.
Communicating to the team who is guarding the ball, calling out a screen, acknowledging a back-door cut. All are examples of what the Bruins have done well this year and why they are holding some of the highest-scoring teams in the conference to their lowest totals.
Through 28 games, the Bruins have been the No. 1 defense in the Big Ten in terms of opponent points per game (64.6) and average turnovers forced (15.6). Their defensive success has not come as a surprise because of what Cronin has instilled in his players and the way he coaches them.
