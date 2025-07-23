UCLA Four-Star Target Fits Perfectly with Coach Mick Cronin
The grind never stops whether it be on the court, or on the recruiting trail, and Mick Cronin has his eyes set on a few players.
One of them is small forward, Anthony Felesi out of Utah Prep in Hurricane, UT, the same exact school that molded AJ Dybantsa, the number one recruit of the 2025 class.
After a high profile negotiation between BYU and Alabama, Dybantsa decided to stay in town with the BYU Cougars.
But now, Dybantsa wants to take his buddy along with him.
“My teammate (Dybantsa) is going there, and he keeps telling me that it’s the move,” Felesi told On3. “Coach (Kevin) Young is a very good coach, and with his experience off the court and knowledge on the court, AJ tells me I should be going there.”
But just because BYU is calling, doesn’t mean that it’s the be-all end-all. UCLA made an offer to Felesi back in May, and 247Sports has the interest level as “warm,” while every other offer is listed as “cool,” including BYU.
Felesi also emphasized that the relationships he makes are going to be crucial in attaining his services, while also leaning on his loved ones for guidance and support.
“When I got on my visits, I’m going to be looking for a relationship. Really, with everyone in the program. And I’m going to lean on my family with that, too. If my family feels comfortable in the setting, with the coach and the person. Development is big for me, so I’ll be talking with the schools about what their plan is for me and my development.”
Well what better place to develop than UCLA?
When you play for coach Cronin, you’re not seeing the floor unless you play some sort of defense. And the great part about Felesi’s game is that he plays like a junkyard dog.
He’s the type of player who will happily chase after a loose ball, dive to save the ball from going out of bounds, or whether it be driving to the rim with a head full of steam.
On top of that, Felesi has a polished jumpshot that can be effective even with a hand in the face, off the dribble, or spot up.
Felesi is the type of player that Cronin would love, and given that this upcoming 2025 Bruins team is filled with veterans, it opens up a spot in the rotation for Felesi to see the floor.
The 2026 class is still up in the air, with most of the class not figuring out where they want to play. And for Felesi, the offers will keep piling up for the four-star winger.
