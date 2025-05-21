Bruins Offer Top 50 Prospect, 2026 Four-Star Wing
The UCLA Bruins recently extended another offer, this time seeking the commitment of a Top 50 national prospect in 2026 four-star wing forward Anthony Felesi. The Hurricane, Utah native is starting to gain a lot of Division-I interest, and the Bruins are at the top of the list currently.
Felesi is rated as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Utah and the 17th-ranked small forward in the nation for the 2026 recruiting class. He is also a Top 50 overall player in the country, coming in at No. 47 in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Felesi is the real deal and a guy that the Bruins need to secure. He has notable offers from the Bruins, BYU, Cal, LSU, Oregon and Utah State. UCLA is far and away the most notable of the competing schools, but BYU may make a case after signing No. 1 overall prospect AJ Dybantsa this spring.
There is a lot to like in Felesi's game as he is every bit of a dual-threat, three-level scorer. At 6-5, 180 pounds, he has a strong handle of the basketball as a strong-sized guard that can take defenders off the dribble and finish at the rim. He also has a fairly impressive pos game package to complement.
What makes Felesi such a dynamic player is his ability to shoot from outside, score in transition, and square up a defender to dribble, drive and dunk. He has the elite scoring package and would receive a ton of buzz from the Bruin faithful if he were to bring his talents to Westwood.
UCLA will be in need of some forward play in the next few seasons after the departures of senior forward Tyler Bilodeau and junior Eric Dailey Jr. Felesi could very well enter as a freshman and earn significant playing time as a versatile guy that can impact the game in a multitude of ways.
Felesi has already visited BYU, and the Bruins are going to need to get him on campus sooner rather than later.
