Bruins' Cronin Requires More 'Toughness' From His Group
The UCLA Bruins (19-8, 10-6) suffered one of their most disappointing losses of the season earlier this week after blowing a multi-possession lead in the final minutes. Bruins coach Mick Cronin expects much more out of his team in an area that has nothing to do with talent level.
Following Tuesday's home loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-12, 6-9), Cronin spoke to the media and was asked if his team is experiencing any exhaustion as their season is approaching the four-month mark. Cronin delivered an on-par answer to the question regarding his team's performance.
"No absolutely not, exhausted from what?" Cronin said frustratingly. "I appreciate the question, my friend, but no, exhausted from what? We were off Sunday, and we were off Saturday; we had two days. I mean, were they [UCLA] exhausted? No, toughness wins, toughness wins, and they [Minnesota] were tougher than us. Even if we'd have won this game, I'd have been sick to my stomach about our lack of toughness tonight."
Despite missing key free throws and failing to execute down the stretch, Cronin was more so disgusted with his team's effort and toughness level. As he has preached in the past, it takes zero talent to acquire toughness, and the Gophers simply showed more of that in the late stages.
One area that directly correlates to a team's toughness level is rebounding. UCLA was outrebounded by the Gophers, grabbing just 28 total on the night. It allowed eight offensive rebounds and 13 second-chance points, many of which came in the second half.
When the Bruins get to the NCAA Tournament in a month, every team that they could possibly be matched up against will try to impose their toughness and physicality. UCLA is the No. 1 defense in the Big Ten, and teams will look to outwork it to negate that power it possesses.
Sunday afternoon will be a very telling performance as the Bruins seek to bounce back with a home win over the Ohio State Buckeyes (15-11, 7-8). If they come out with an elevated level of toughness and energy, they should be set up for ultimate success in one of their final home games of the year.
