UCLA's Cronin Previews No. 16 Oregon
Much has happended for both UCLA and No. 16 Oregon since the two teams faced off back on Dec. 4.
Each squad has faced its share of adversity. Both the Bruins and Ducks were considered two of the top dogs in the Big Ten when they last met, and now, they each have four losses in conference play.
UCLA does have the momentum going into the matchup, having won its last four contests while Oregon was recently upset by Minnesota.
Meanwhile, the Ducks' leading scorer, senior center Nate Bittle, went scoreless in that loss to the Golden Gophers and turned in just 7 points in Oregon's outing against Washington that same week.
One player who is coming along for the Ducks, however, is sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad.
"Jackson Shelstad got off to a slow start shooting the ball this season for him, and now in the last five games, he shooting 54% from 3, 56% overall in the last five games, which is as good as you'll [get]," said UCLA coach Mick Cronin when he addressed the media on Wednesday. " ... So, yeah, he's really shooting the ball well. He's playing well for them. I think he was struggling early on, but now, he's been a huge factor for them."
As previously mentioned, both UCLA and Oregon were considered among the best in the Big Ten when they went toe-to-toe in December. At the time, the Bruins were 7-1 and the Ducks were 9-0 and ranked No. 12 in the nation.
"All these teams, we're all the same," Cronin said. "You had a bunch of transfers, and you're probably just more cohesive. Now the schedule is tough. I know they've occurred -- they were undefeated in non-conference, but I think they're 5-4 four in the Big Ten. It just shows how hard it is. The Big Ten is just tough."
The Bruins felt the negative effects of Big Ten play to start the month, dropping their last four games of January, but have since turned it around, winning their last four, including victories over then No. 18 Wisconsin and, most recently, their greatest rival, USC, on the road, without their best player, junior forward Tyler Bilodeau.
Thursday's meeting between UCLA and Oregon should be telling of where these teams stand going into February.
