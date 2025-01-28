Bruins Outlast Bitter Rival USC, Earn Fourth-Straight Win
It was not pretty, but the UCLA Bruins (15-6, 6-4) found a way to get it done and defeat their bitter rival, the USC Trojans (12-8, 4-5) on the road, Monday night. The Bruins blew a late second -half lead but were able to escape with a win thanks to a few clutch shots down the stretch.
UCLA never trailed after the 17-minute mark of the first half as it did an exceptional job of keeping the Trojans at arm's length for a majority of the contest. The Bruins led by 12 with just over 9 minutes left and watched the lead vanish to just one point with under two minutes to play.
With the ball and clinging to a 1-point lead, Bruins sophomore guard Sebastian Mack hit a massive three-pointer that would put the game away after a miss from the Trojans on the other end. Free throws would ensue and the Bruins gutted out one of the more meaningful wins of the season.
It was a strong shooting night from the Bruins as they made 54.9% of their shots on 28-51 shooting. They were most impressive at the free-throw line, knocking down 20-25 shots at the charity stripe. They were just 6-16 from 3-point range, but the triple from Mack was a game-changer.
The Bruins earned the win without their top scorer, junior forward Tyler Bilodeau. After suffering an ugly ankle injury last week against Washington Huskies, Bilodeau did not end up playing this game after being listed as questionable. Multiple Bruins stepped up in his absence once again.
In place of Bilodeau was sophomore center Aday Mara making his very first start of the season. He also recorded his first double-double of the season, scoring 12 points, pulling down 11 rebounds, and blocking five shots. It marks the third-straight game that Mara has scored in double figures.
Sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. led the Bruins with 16 points, adding six rebounds and two steals. He was assisted by junior guard Dylan Andrews who scored 12 points with six assists and Mack was sensational off the bench once again with 14 points.
UCLA has now responded powerfully after its four-game losing streak with a four-game win streak to combat the skid. It has now risen to two games above .500 in conference play and earned a pair of crucial road victories against the Huskies and USC. The real gaunlet of the schedule begins now.
The Bruins are set for a rematch with another ranked opponent in the No. 16 Oregon Ducks (16-4, 5-4) at home on Thursday night. The first meeting between these teams was decided by a game-winning 3-point shot from Andrews to steal the win. The Ducks will surely look for revenge.
