Where UCLA's Mick Cronin Stands on Transfer Portal/NIL
The college basketball is in the midst of a major issue with the timing of the spring transfer portal.
The portal opened a week ago, just a day after the first round of the NCAA Tournament concluded, carrying over the same problem that occurred with college football when the portal had opened before bowl season.
This adds to what has been a constant gripe toward the concept of the transfer portal, which many fans -- and even coaches -- are still having a tough time adjusting to.
Then there's the beneficiaries like UCLA coach Mick Cronin, who landed six transfers last offseason, two of which ended up being his star players.
Perhaps that influences the longtime coach's stance on the whole idea, but regardless of whatever his true feelings are, Cronin knows he has had to adjust.
"Well, you got to be positive about it," Cronin said when he joined "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" last week. "I learned this when I was young -- somebody told me, 'If you complain, you're never going to achieve.' So, if you don't like something, then get a new job. Don't complain about your job. Shut the hell up, just go get a new job.
"So, it is what it is. Now, I'm all for, and I have been, guys getting paid. Like, this should have happened a long, long time ago. And it's just, right now, the NCAA is on the run, trying to survive, trying to get help from the government. So, I'm of the opinion, look, they're trying to figure all this out. They are, they really are.
"And everybody's talking right now, the problem's the timing right now. Like this is our best time of year for -- this is when you talk about college basketball. We should be talking about the games right now. Not that the portal opened Monday and 1,300 guys are already in it.
"So, they got to adjust and roll and fix all that. And I think there will be adjustments to it. But as far as paying players, I mean, that's here to stay. And it should have came a long time ago."
