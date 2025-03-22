Recapping UCLA, Midwest Region First-Round Results
The Midwest region currently hosts UCLA and a bunch of top contenders. Let's predict how the Bruins will do as head coach Mick Cronin attempts to return the Bruins to the final four.
1 Houston def. 16 SIU Edwardsville
This could be Kelvin Sampson's and the University of Houston's year. The Cougars blew out SIU Edwardsville 78-40.
8 Gonzaga def. 9 Georgia
The Zags have the coaching and the nation's best player at setting up scoring opportunities. Many people doubted the Zags, and they paid for it as Gonzaga cruised to an 89-68 victory.
12 McNeese St def. 5 Clemson
Will Wade's final ride does not end. In an era of backdoor deals, transparency is as hard to find as a successful collegiate team without NIL funding. Wade has been upfront with his team about his move to NC State, and his boys will play hard to extend his final ride.
That's exactly what happened, and while some late 3-point shooting made the score close after McNeese struggled with the press, the 12 seed has once again taken down the five 69-67.
4 Purdue def. 13 High Point
Purdue and Matt Painter are always candidates to be upset, but after tasting the final four last season, the Boilermakers have their sights set on redemption. Purdue dispatched High Point 75-63.
6 Illinois def. 11 Xavier
Xavier was coming off a 13-point comeback over Texas in the First Four, but Brad Underwood's big men took care of business 86-73.
3 Kentucky def. 14 Troy
A new era means new results, and the days when Calipari's Wildcats go out early are no longer here. Kentucky advances 76-57.
7 UCLA def. 10 Utah State
Cronin and the boys wipe away a disappointing loss to Wisconsin. UCLA outrebounded Utah State defensively by 10+ as Utah State struggled from the three-point line, shooing 4/31. Skyy Clark and Eric Dailey Jr led the team with 14 points. Aday Mara added ten off the bench in a 72-47 victory.
2 Tennessee def 15 Wofford
The Vols are hopeful this is the year Rick Barnes puts it together, considering he hasn't reached the final four since 2003. They got off to a strong start and used it to win 77-62.
The Bruins last reached the Final Four in 2021, and their last title was in 1995. UCLA will face the Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 9:40 p.m. EST on Saturday.
