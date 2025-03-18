UCLA Enters an NCAA Tournament Marred by Controversy
As UCLA prepares to take on Utah State in the first round of the men's NCAA Basketball Tournament, it must keep its eyes on the prize as the tournament itself comes under fire after North Carolina was included over several teams that have a better resume than the Tar Heels.
One of those teams was West Virginia. Things in Morgantown, things in West Virginia are so bad, as the people are so outraged at the Mountaineer's exclusion, that the governor made a public proclamation about the decision.
On the podium where Governor Patrick Morrisey spoke, is a sign that reads "National Corrupt Athletic Association," making a joke of the NCAA logo while threatening legal action and a full-blown investigation into the tournament's selection committee.
Indiana was also screwed out of a spot, giving Morrisey a legit cause for action, considering there are multiple teams more deserving than UNC that were bypassed for no justifiable reason.
Branding has always played a role in the decisions the NCAA has made. Ask why Trey Young's Oklahoma got in over a more deserving Oklahoma State in 2018. Why Alabama got into the College Football Playoff over Florida State in 2024. There are countless examples of this.
However, this is about something deeper that could smell of corruption to the point of potential legal intervention.
North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham is the chair of the selection committee. While he was not in the room during the selection process, there is a possibility that Governor Morrisey may be alluding to, that perhaps members of the committee pulled a favor for Cunningham, sending North Carolina to the dance in exchange for favor with him and/ or favors down the line.
If that is the case and will likely be the point of Governor Morrisey's investigation, we could be on the verge of a massive takedown attempt. This is not Morrisey's first tussle with the NCAA.
According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Cwik, Morrisey is ready for a fight.
"This isn't the first time that Morrisey has taken on the NCAA. While serving as state attorney general, he was successful in a lawsuit that challenged transfer rules," Cwik wrote. "He suggested Monday that the Mountaineers' snub may have been payback over that case."
Regardless, the Bruins need to focus on what matters most. That's controlling what they can control and do everything they can to win on Thursday.
However, it is a shame that this is another thing that could ruin the sport.
