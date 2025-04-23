Former Bruin X Factor in Fourth Quarter of NBA Playoffs
Former UCLA Bruins star guard Norman Powell put together a pivotal fourth quarter performance for the Los Angeles Clippers in their Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Powell's late-game heroics helped tie the series, 1-1.
Powell played the final 6:49 of game time, making multiple plays to help his squad tie the series. He posted a 7-point quarter, adding an assist and a steal, each play coming in a bigger moment. The former NBA champion and nine-year veteran showed his experience in crunch time.
He started his fourth quarter outing with a pair of clutch floaters in the lane to give the Clippers a four-point lead. He would then deliver an assist when trailing by one to push his team back in front. It was a back-and-forth quarter that was decided by a couple of key plays from Powell and company.
With the game tied, 100 a piece with 1:30 remaining in regulation, Denver had the ball with a chance to take the lead. Instead, Powell would come up with a clutch steal, immediately converting a clutch three-pointer to swing the momentum in the Clippers' favor, going on to win Game 2, 105-102.
Powell finished the contest with 13 points on 5-14 shooting with three assists and three steals. Despite his struggles to score, the former Bruin played his best ball when it mattered most, hitting a game-changing shot to tie the series.
The San Diego native is averaging a career-high 21.8 points on 48.4% from the field, adding 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Powell has dealt with a right knee and hamstring injury in the second half of this season but has seemingly been healthy enough to earn major minutes for the Clippers.
In game one of the series, former Bruin and current Denver Nugget guard Russell Westbrook was the hero, hitting a key three and a game-winning steal. It was Powell's turn on Monday night, but regardless, the UCLA alumni are making their mark in the playoffs this season.
Powell and Westbrook will square off in game three on Thursday. It will be Los Angeles's first home game of the series at the Intuit Dome, as this series has the makings of one that should go six or seven games.
