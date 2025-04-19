Will Former Bruin Norman Powell Continue NBA Playoff Success?
Former UCLA Bruin and current guard for the Los Angeles Clippers, Norman Powell, has had a tremendous career. Since leaving UCLA after being drafted in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft, Powell has become a consistent and professional player over the last decade.
Lucky for Clippers fans, their team still has life in this year's NBA season. After finishing the season with a record of 50-32, the UCLA product and the rest of the Clippers will be on the lookout to advance further into the tournament. However, they are going to need the best from the former Bruin if they want to win.
Concluding the regular season, averaging just over 21 points per game while also collecting an 80.4% free throw percentage, the former Bruin shined in all 60 games he played in and started. However, Powell is no stranger when it comes to playing in a highly competitive NBA Playoffs.
In his career, Powell has been featured in the playoffs eight different seasons as a part of three different franchises. He found a majority of his playoff tenure as a member of the Toronto Raptors, while also making an appearance for the Portland Trailblazers, and now he is set for his third playoff run with the Clippers.
Last season, Powell didn't start in any playoff games but showed up in six of them, however, he averaged just over 29 minutes of play in those games. In the six games, the UCLA product scored just over 12 points on average in those six playoff games and shot 44.8 percent beyond the arc.
The former Bruins veteran's appearance should greatly benefit the roster going into the playoffs. However, Powell and the Clippers are going to need to band together to take down the Denver Nuggets, as they are on the hunt for another championship as well.
If Powell can find a way to replicate how his regular season campaign went during the series vs the Nuggets, Los Angeles could be in a good position, especially since Denver has shown it can be as dangerous as any other franchise in the NBA.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
You're welcome to share your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.