Bruins Brace for High-Stakes Road Test
With just two games remaining before the postseason, UCLA men’s basketball prepares for a crucial matchup against Northwestern on Monday evening. Tip-off at Welsh-Ryan Arena is set for 6 p.m. PT.
This marks the Bruins' final road contest before returning home to face USC in their regular-season finale. Sitting on the cusp of the postseason, every possession matters as UCLA looks to clean up its execution and build momentum heading into tournament play.
Head Coach Mick Cronin has emphasized the need for his team to sharpen its defensive rotations and limit mental errors, particularly against a disciplined Northwestern squad that has proven its ability to capitalize on mistakes.
The Bruins hold a 5-1 all-time record against Northwestern, with their most recent meeting coming in the 2023 NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32, where UCLA edged out a 68-63 victory in Sacramento. Before that, they last met during the 2013-14 season, with the Bruins securing a dominant 95-79 win in an early-season tournament in Las Vegas.
Their only other matchups date back to the John Wooden era, with games in 1948, 1949, 1962, and 1969.
While history favors UCLA, the present challenge will be dictated by execution, particularly on defense—an area that Cronin has called out in recent games. He has not minced words regarding his team’s defensive struggles.
“Our pick-and-roll coverage is terrible, and our post defense,” Cronin said.
Northwestern, known for its disciplined play and ability to capitalize on defensive breakdowns, will test UCLA’s ability to adjust. Fixing these defensive gaps will be critical if the Bruins hope to enter March Madness with momentum.
With two games left in the regular season, sophomore guard Sebastian Mack spoke about the team’s approach.
“We need to listen and fight, come out there swinging,” Mack said.
A win at Northwestern would give UCLA a strong road sendoff before returning home to face USC, a game that will not only carry rivalry implications but could also impact seeding for the conference tournament.
With the postseason looming, these final two games offer UCLA a chance to fine-tune its defense, solidify its rotation, and build confidence heading into tournament play.
The road to March is almost set—the Bruins just have to finish strong and prove they are ready for the challenges ahead.
