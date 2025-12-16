Three Bruins Who Will Step Up vs Cal Poly

Here are three Bruins that you can expect to have great outings against Cal Poly.

The Bruins sit at 9–1 and are poised to reach double-digit wins, especially if key contributors step up in a big way in this matchup. The Bruins could also see significant minutes from Sienna Betts if they pull away early in this one. Here are three players who can make this possible.

Gabriela Jaquez | F

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) dribbles against the Connecticut Huskies during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Gabriela Jaquez is the Bruins' highest scorer this season, averaging 14.8 points per game, as well as 6.3 rebounds, while shooting a very good 54.5% from three. Her best game of the season came against Tennessee, where she dropped a great 29 points.

Gabriela Jaquez will most likely be tasked with slowing down star Cal Poly guard Vanessa McManus, who is averaging 20.1 points per game, as well as grabbing 5.7 rebounds per game. Jaquez has a significant height difference over McManus, meaning Jaquez should dominate this matchup well.

Lauren Betts | C

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Ice Brady (25) defends against UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lauren Betts has seen a drop in production this season; however, she looked like her old self against Oregon, where she had 24 points and 14 rebounds, along with a very impressive five blocks. It seems like Betts has gotten her flow back, meaning that she should be able to blow past Cal Poly.

Like Jaquez, she will most likely be put up against one of the Mustangs' biggest threats. Charish Thompson, the freshman forward who is leading Cal Poly in rebounding with 5.9. Betts should have a field day with Thompson, as with Jaquez. Betts has a huge height advantage, as well as more experience.

Lena Bilic | G

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Amanda Muse (33) and guard Lena Bilic (9) defend Oregon Ducks forward Mia Jacobs (1) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lena Bilic should have a very strong game, considering her track record in games similar to this. Against Southern, she dropped 14 points in 26 minutes. We should see Bilic have a similar volume in this game for load management reasons, filling in for the starters.

Bilic has emerged as a strong frontrunner for the Bruins and will be especially important in this matchup, particularly if she’s joined by fellow freshman star Sienna Betts . With the experience and confidence she’s built, Bilic is now positioned to make a significant impact when the Bruins have a comfortable lead.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close talks to an official during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This game will be a huge opportunity for the Bruins to give crucial minutes to their freshman. These Bruins also need fill up the stat sheet, as the Bruins will be tasked with a pretty rough schedule coming up.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW