UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Floor and Ceiling in March
The No. 7 seed UCLA Bruins (22-10) are hours away from facing the No. 10 Utah State Aggies (26-7) in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. This team has a valuable opportunity in front of them as they seek to make another deep run, much like 2021, going to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the floor and ceiling for this Bruins team in The Big Dance. Based on how they have performed this season, it is anybody's guess as to how much or how little madness this team will create.
You can watch the episode below:
In all reality, the Bruins could make it to the Sweet 16 or suffer a first-round exit, depending on their scoring production. The consistent pieces to this team have been their defense and rebounding on both ends, two things that can carry this team far in the tournament. Scoring will be the difference.
Unless the Bruins run into another team that makes 19 3-pointers in a game, much like the Wisconsin Badgers did against them in the Big Ten Tournament, this team will compete with absolutely anybody.
This team's floor is shooting under 35% from the field, allowing Utah State's top two scorers to have their way and ultimately suffering the first-round upset. Their ceiling is advancing to the Sweet 16 after a major upset of their own, taking down the No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers in the Round of 32.
Mick Cronin's group is 5-3 this season against ranked teams this season and has shown the ability to beat teams like Gonzaga, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Oregon. They have also shown the weakness of losing to bad teams like Minnesota, Rutgers, and Nebraska.
When UCLA reaches its potential and plays its best basketball, it could surely defeat the Aggies and move onto the second round, defeating the Volunteers and advancing to the Sweet 16. It will largely depend on its ability to shoot the basketball and control the paint.
The Bruins' meeting with Utah State is set for Thursday at 9:25 pm ET, 6:25 pm PT. Coverage will be presented by TNT.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.