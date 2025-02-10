Bruins Possess Big Opportunity in Big Ten Standings
The UCLA Bruins (18-6, 9-4) have brought themselves back from a 2-4 conference to being one of the top teams in the Big Ten as we head down the stretch of the regular season. Seven straight victories have led this team to an incredible opportunity in their first season in the new conference.
The Bruins are currently tied for third in the Big Ten standings with the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (19-5, 9-4), but UCLA owns the tiebreaker over them because of the 85-83 victory it earned at home at the end of January. If they maintain the current position, this team will have a major upper hand.
Due to conference realignment and the expansion of the Big Ten, the conference tournament has a few new wrinkles, one being the fact that the top four teams will receive a double-bye through the first two rounds of the tournament.
The Bruins are currently sitting with that luxury and will likely have to win four out of their seven games at minimum to claim that spot heading into the tournament. It would be a major accomplishment as they would receive rest and avoid playing two extra games.
It would also give UCLA a better chance to win the entire conference tournament and receive an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. They will likely still make the field regardless of the championship. but the Bruins would earn a much higher seed than if they were to lose early.
The turnaround of this team in the middle of the season has been quite remarkable, considering this is their first year playing in one of the more physical and talented conference in college basketball. They struggled early but have found their footing against many of the traditional Big Ten teams.
UCLA will hit the road for their final Midwest road trip of the season, taking on the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (16-8, 8-6), who are nipping at the heels of the Bruins in the standings. Another ranked win would put the Bruins in the driver's seat for a top-three position in the Big Ten.
