Where UCLA Stands in SI's Top 25 Rankings
UCLA improved immensely through the transfer portal this offseason and is expected to be a contender for the Big Ten title.
The Bruins landed one of the top transfers in the portal in Donovan Dent and have two great returners in Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr.
On top of that, they landed two options at center and found a solid wing in Jamar Brown, who was a two-time All-Sun Belt honoree. They are also returning an up-and-coming guard in Trent Perry, who is expected to take the next step.
Some rankings have UCLA top 10. But Sports Illustrated's recent "way-too-early Top 25" wasn't as high on the Bruins but still acknowledged them.
"Few portal adds look more impactful than UCLA adding New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent, who was one of the elite guards in the sport a year ago for the Lobos and could fundamentally transform the Bruins’ sluggish offense," wrote Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney.
"Dent and returners like Eric Dailey Jr. and Tyler Bilodeau are a strong nucleus, and a Mick Cronin team can be relied on to be strong on the defensive end if nothing else."
UCLA is the fourth-highest ranked Big Ten team in the ranking. Purdue leads the way at No. 5, expected to make a deep tournament run just two years after its National Championship Game appearance.
Then there's Michigan at No. 11, a program that had arguably the best transfer portal haul of the offseason. Just four spots behind the Wolverines is Illinois at No. 15.
A few spots behind UCLA is Michigan State, which the Bruins defeated in East Lansing last season. The Spartans, of course, went on to win the conference and were the last remaining Big Ten team in the NCAA Tournament.
Just behind Michigan State is Wisconsin, which UCLA defeated at home last season but was blown out by in the conference tournament.
Last in the rankings was Iowa, a team that will be starting fresh this season.
UCLA will have its hands full again in a stacked Big Ten, but it's much better suited this time around as it looks to make a statement in its second season in the conference.
