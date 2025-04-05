What Jamar Brown Brings to UCLA
After a strong first season in the Big Ten while earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament, it was pivotal for the UCLA Bruins men's basketball program to improve for next season. With last season's leading scorer for the Bruins in Tyler Bilodeau returning, the Bruins have another ace up their sleeves with a new commit.
On Friday, UCLA landed a commitment from former UMKC guard Jamar Brown. Brown, in two seasons with the Roos, put up impressive numbers on the offensive side of the ball, leading the program with the most points scored and average points scored per game.
Averaging 17 points per game last season, Brown brings a new offensive presence to the court for the Bruins. Given that Bilodeau was truly the one of the biggest threats UCLA possessed, the addition of Brown gives the program and Coach Mick Cronin in the driver seat for next season.
It was important for the Bruins to add to their roster following the strong season they had, but ultimately, the season ended without hoisting up any type of championship. Hopefully with the addition of Brown, the Bruins can elevate their status in the Big Ten as well as the entire NCAAM.
Last season for Brown, along with his average 17 points per game, he collected an average of 7.4 rebounds per game, shot just over 40% from beyond the arc and played for an average of 33.4 minutes per game. That is exactly the type of player UCLA needs to get off to a strong start next season.
Consistently a 45% shooter inside the paint, that is another strong area that Brown brings to UCLA. With all the transfers in the portal moving around, the Bruins will have to fill the areas they have lost already, and the addition of Brown definitely softens the blow.
If Brown can stay consistent in the move from Kansas City to Los Angeles, the Bruins should be looking at a strong addition to the squad. Having a plus shooter in the mix with a defensive first heavy mindset from Cronin could be the recipe for success.
