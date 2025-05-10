UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Richard Pitino Gives Insight on Dent
The UCLA Bruins are entering next season with the top transfer point guard in the country in former New Mexico Lobos scorer, Donovan Dent. His last head coach gave some inspiring comments on Dent's game and how he will positively impact the Bruins in 2025-26.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh reports on what Xavier head coach Richard Pitino said about Dent and his play. Pitino was the head coach at New Mexico for all three seasons that Dent spent in Albuquerque, now being hired at Xavier.
You can watch the episode below:
Pitino joined CBS college basketball expert Jon Rothstein and was asked about his time coaching Dent, what he enjoyed about being his head coach and what he will bring to Westwood once the season kicks off in early November.
"I don't know the rest of their roster, what I do know is he is one of the best passers in the country, he's one of the best finishers out there, he's a phenomenal person," Pitino said. "I think the environment of being back home near his family, he's a California kid.
"The fact that I was able to get him to survive in Albuquerque for three years, those Cali kids like to be close to home. But he makes everybody better, he's like a great quarterback that just finds receivers. So, without knowing the rest of their roster, I know Mick [Cronin] does an amazing job, especially recruiting.
"I know he will have some weapons around him like he did with us, and when you put really good players around Donovan Dent, he's going to make them better."
Well said from a head coach with elite pedigree and a Hall-of-Fame father, Rick Pitino, who took the college basketball world by storm this past season with the St. John's Red Storm. It is apparent that Dent was the Lobos' leader and was able to make each of the players around him better.
The good thing for Dent joining the Bruins is that he will have a litter of talent around him to elevate not only their games, but his as well. Playing alongside senior forward Tyler Bilodeau, senior guard Skyy Clark, and junior guard Eric Dailey Jr., there will be a lot of positive impact from Dent.
As a Riverview, California native, Dent returns home for his senior season of college ball. This is likely going to be his standout season that could potentially push him to be talked about and mocked in 2026 NBA Draft predictions. He has that type of next-level talent.
