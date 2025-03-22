UCLA's Sebastian Mack, Aday Mara Gives Health Updates
UCLA cruised to a dominant 72-47 victory over Utah State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, but it came with a little concern as sophomore guard Sebstian Mack and sophomore center Aday Mara each endured a minor injury.
But have no fear, Bruins fans. They should be good to play for Saturday.
Mack suffered a groin injury in Thursday's contest. He played just 13 minutes and went scoreless.
According to Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times, though, Mack anticipates playing in Saturday's contest against No. 2-seeded Tennessee.
"I’m feeling better–moving a lot better than I was yesterday, so it’s really just a day-to-day thing, but I feel good, I feel fine," Mack said, per Bolch. "I’m good."
Mack has averaged 9.7 points per game in an average of 21.0 minutes this year.
Mara, meanwhile, has a couple things he's been dealing with. The young center rolled his ankle in Thursday's victory and, according to Bruins coach Mick Cronin, is "fighting a sinus infection."
"He's been heavily medicated since we got on the plane to come here," Cronin said after Thursday's contest.
Mara played 20 minutes in the win, posting 10 points, six rebounds, two assists and five blocks.
"So, I was really proud of him," Cronin said. "He's come such a long way in two years. And that's a credit to him. A lot of guys quit -- I tell guys, my speech is, guys get to college, and it's really hard unless your name is Michael Jordan or Cooper Flagg, Lonzo Ball, or Kevin Love. 99.9% of them, it's harder than they think it's going to be. And you either quit, transfer, blame others, or you get to work.
"And that's what life is about. I'm pretty in their face with them. I tell them that's what time it is. Because nobody else is coming to save you, because they don't care. Other than your parents, nobody else cares.
"They've got their own problems. So, Aday, he put his head down and he has really, really worked hard, for a young kid that never really worked hard until he got to UCLA. He was just a prodigy of size and skill. I'm really proud of him."
As far as his ankle goes, Bolch reported that "Mara said his ankle is fine."
