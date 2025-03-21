Bruins Breeze Past Aggies in First-Round Win
The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (23-10) earned a massive 72-47 win over the No. 10 seed Utah State Aggies (26-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It was a wire-to-wire victory that moves the Bruins into the Round of 32 to face the No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers (28-7).
Almost every player that got into the ballgame impacted the game in a winning way. The Bruins had 22 assists on 26 made field goals, while shooting 48.1% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range. They held a 12-point lead at halftime, extending it to 25 by the final horn.
The Bruins were led by junior guard Skyy Clark in his first career tournament game, scoring a team-high 14 points on 5-8 shooting and four 3-pointers. Senior guard Kobe Johnson hit a couple major 3-pointers while pulling down a team-high eight rebounds and four assists.
Junior guard Dylan Andrews was a court general, dishing a season-high eight assists, adding eight points. Senior guard Lazar Stefanovic had 7 points and four assists. It cannot be stressed enough how well the entire roster played in a one-and-done situation with their season on the line.
After a rough showing in the Big Ten tournament, sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. and junior forward Tyler Bilodeau put together productive performances that helped push UCLA to the win. Dailey posted 14 points while Bilodeau had 9 points and seven rebounds.
Sophomore center Aday Mara had another marquee performance, earning 10 points on 4-5 shooting with five blocks while effecting many more shots. His size and physicality showed throughout the entire contest, dominating the lesser-sized Aggie post players.
Defensively, UCLA was top-notch, holding the Aggies to an extremely poor 30% on 18-60 shooting. They were just 4-31 from 3-point range, struggling to score on almost every possession. The Bruins' defense has been their golden goose all season long and they showed it once again.
The Bruins are set for a second-round matchup with the Volunteers Saturday night, seeking to reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth time since 2021. Despite having to play a No. 2 seed, this Bruins team matches up very well with their suffocating defense and current hot shooting.
