Bruins' Veteran Guard to be X Factor in Final Stretch
The UCLA Bruins (19-8, 10-6) are going to need multiple players come up clutch in the final four games of the regular season, quickly approaching the postseason. One guy that will decide the Bruins' fate will be transfer junior guard Skyy Clark.
When looking at the numbers, UCLA tends to play exceptionally well and win when Clark is on his game. The third-year wing shooter is at his third school in as many years, but seems to have found a home in Westwood as a pivotal piece for the Bruins' game plan.
Clark has played and started in all 27 games this season, provide a strong backbone for a team that is full of first-year transfers. He is averaging 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Whenever Clark performs above average, the Bruins tend to find a way to win.
The Bruins are 8-0 this season when Clark scores in double figures and 10-2 when he dishes three or more assists, just above his average in that stat. He is not leading the team in any stat category, but his significance to a contest may be the most of any player not named Tyler Bilodeau.
The Los Angeles native has continued to shoot the ball much better over the past several games, making a three-pointer in each of his last six contests. He has only taken 23 free throw attempts which is a number that must rise in this final stretch and in the postseason tournaments.
With four games remaining in the regular season, the Bruins are still seeking to bolster their record and resume to gain a higher seed in the Big Ten tournament as well as the NCAA Tournament. Three of the four games are more than winnable with a road matchup with No. 13 Purdue being the outlier.
If the Bruins find a way to win at least three out of their final four games, Clark will likely be a star in those victories. With all the depth that they possess, Clark is one of the more important pieces that will has the ability to thrust this team to a Big Ten championship game and deep March Madness run.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE