Skyy Clark Stepped Up in Bruins' Historic Night
On a night filled with milestones and emotions, UCLA junior guard Skyy Clark played a crucial role in securing the Bruins’ 69-61 victory over Ohio State.
While sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. led the team with 20 points, Clark’s clutch three-pointer and late free throws sealed the win, capping off a game that held deeper significance beyond the scoreboard.
For Clark and the Bruins, this wasn’t just another conference victory. It was a game played in honor of the late Bill Walton, a UCLA legend, and a night to celebrate Coach Mick Cronin’s 500th career win.
The energy inside Pauley Pavilion reflected that weight, and Clark felt it from the moment the team stepped on the court.
“We understood what the day was, obviously,” Clark said after the game. “We were already coming off of a loss, so we were motivated by that, and on top of that, we got to get Coach his 500th win. Also, it was Bill Walton Day today, so we knew how much this game meant, and you could just feel the energy all day. We were just keeping it going the whole game.”
That energy translated to resilience on the floor. After a sluggish first half in which both teams struggled offensively, the Bruins found their rhythm, shooting 52.2% from the field in the second half.
When Ohio State clawed back within 6 points with just over a minute remaining, it was Clark who delivered the knockout punch — draining a deep 3-pointer with 41 seconds left to push UCLA’s lead back to nine.
Beyond his on-court contributions, Clark also reflected on the impact of Coach Cronin — a relationship that has shaped his growth in ways that extend beyond basketball.
“Since my first day here until now, I’ve matured probably the most I have in a season,” Clark said. “He’s [Cronin] taught us a lot about how the real world works. He’s definitely tough on us; some days, we walk into practice, and he’s on us the whole day.
"But if you sit back and look at it from a different perspective, you can see that he really does care about us. He’s looking out for our best interests, even if it’s in a way we don’t fully understand right now.”
That mix of toughness and mentorship has helped Clark develop into one of UCLA’s most reliable guards. His ability to step up in big moments, both as a scorer and a leader, is a testament to the trust Cronin has placed in him.
Clark also took a moment to reflect on Bill Walton’s legacy, acknowledging that while he grew up more familiar with Walton as a broadcaster, he understood the depth of his impact on the game.
“I see him a little more as a broadcaster just because that’s what I grew up with,” Clark said. “But I definitely know his career, he was an amazing hooper. I’ve met him once, just briefly, but I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about him as a human being.”
On a night where history, emotion and competition converged, Clark delivered in the moments that mattered most. The Bruins now set their sights on a challenging road trip, but this win — fueled by emotion and history — will serve as a reminder of the passion and resilience that define UCLA basketball.
