Bruins Steamroll Southern Utah, 88-43, to Extend Win Streak
UCLA remained perfect at home as it dominated Southern Utah, 88-43, at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday night.
The Bruins excelled defensively, forcing 30 turnovers, a mark it hadn't reached since 2002. They racked up 15 steals, including three apiece from junior guard Skyy Clark and freshman guard Trent Perry.
Offensively, UCLA was led by senior guard Lazar Stefanovic, who finished with a game-high 19 points. He grabbed five of the Bruins' 41 rebounds as well.
Other Bruins to finish the game in double figures in the scoring column included sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. (15 points) and junior guard Dylan Andrews.
UCLA jumped out to a 7-0 run to start the game, and after the Thunderbirds trimmed the margin to just 4, produced a 14-3 run to put themselves up 24-9 with just over 8-and-a-half minutes to go in the first half.
The Bruins kept their foot on the gas, stretching their lead to 23 going into halftime. They held the visitors to just 20 points through the first 20 minutes.
And UCLA still didn't let up. It opened the second half with a 15-2 run that included 9 points from Andrews, 7 of which came consecutively.
With less than 7 minutes to go in the contest, a converted and-1 from Perry would give the Bruins their largest lead of the game -- 50 points -- while capping off an 11-0 run.
Perry finished with 9 points, five rebounds and five steals to add to his trifecta of steals.
Other notable outings from UCLA included those of sophomore guard Sebastian Mack, who totaled 8 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, and sophomore center Aday Mara, who tallied a game-high eight rebounds while adding 6 points, three assists, three blocks and a steal.
The Bruins made six baskets from downtown, half of which were from Stefanovic, who was perfect on all his attempts from beyond the arc. Overall, they shot 38-of-80 from the field.
Things will amp up for UCLA going forward as the team will begin Big Ten play next week, starting with a showdown with its old Pac-12 foe, Washington. The two teams will face off at Pauley Pavilion for the Bruins' final contest of their six-game homestand.
That game is set for next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. PST, 10:30 p.m. EST.
