Bruins Struggle To Score, Upset By Nebraska on the Road
The No. 15 UCLA Bruins (11-3) had one of their worst shooting performances of the season in a disappointing 66-58 upset loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2) on the road, Saturday. A brutal 38.6% from the field and 14.3% from three-point range led to the upset loss.
After controlling much of the first half, the Bruins allowed a 9-2 run from the Cornhuskers to close out the first half, tied at 24 apiece. The second half was all Nebraska, holding the Bruins to just 34 points and outscoring them by eight in the final 20 minutes.
The Bruins were without one of their top scorers in sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr., who missed the game with the facial injury he had dealt with over the past week. He warmed up with the protective facemask on, but was unable to play in the game, causing a major drought in scoring.
Many of the Bruins that typically step up and deliver key performances to help the Bruins to victory, simply did not show up. Senior guard Kobe Johnson played decent with eight points and 11 rebounds while junior guard Dylan Andrews continues to struggle with another game with two points.
UCLA scored its second-lowest point total of the season at just 58 points. It was the lowest in a loss by far this season as they were never able to generate any sort of a scoring run. The loss marks the worst performance for the Bruins in almost all facets of the game.
The home-court advantage for the Cornhuskers definitely played a role as the entire arena was sold out and gave the Huskers an added boost at the gym that they do not lose in, improving to 8-0 at home on the season. It was one of the first true road tests for the Bruins in a ruckus environment.
The only bright spot for the Bruins came from junior forward Tyler Bilodeau who poured in 15 points on 6-9 shooting with five rebounds. He was the only Bruin to score in double figures and did not receive much help from his teammates to mount a comeback.
This was a game that truly showed where the Bruins issues lie. The shooting woes of this team was brought to the forefront in a pivotal Big Ten game and must get better if they want to compete at the top of the conference. Their response at home against Michigan (10-3) next Tuesday will tell the tale.
