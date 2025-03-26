Top Names UCLA Could Aquire in Transfer Portal
The UCLA Bruins have already lost multiple players to graduation or the transfer portal just days after ending their season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. There are a few areas that Bruins must improve for next season and it will start with a strong transfer portal haul.
Listed are a few of the top names that may be beneficial for UCLA next year, a team that is losing two senior guards in Kobe Johnson and Lazar Stefanovic and lacked consistent scoring from the guard position for a majority of the year. Finding an elite transfer scorer at guard will be a high priority.
Cal State Bakersfield Jr. G Jemel Jones
Jones is a junior with just one year of Division I experience after spending his first two seasons at the junior college level, playing for South Suburban College (Illinois) and winning NJCAA D2 Player of the Year. He averaged 18.9 points on 47.8% with 3.6 rebounds for the 14-19 Roadrunners this season.
Bruins coach Mick Cronin values players with experience and talent, two things that Jones possesses a lot of. He played for one of the best junior college teams in the country and has quickly transitioned his success to the next level. It may be time for him to do the same in Westwood.
New Orleans Sr. G James White
White has played at three schools over his four-year career with one year of eligibility left. He just wrapped up his senior season at New Orleans, averaging 19.2 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Privateers in 20 total games.
The fifth-year senior started his career with the Ole Miss Rebels, gradually dropping levels as he transferred to UAB for one season, then to New Orleans. After a dominant year, it may be time for him to return to a Power Four team and make some noise in a Bruin uniform at point guard.
The Bruins will also need to find at least one other high-caliber forward or center. After not having the biggest size this past season, the loss of junior forward William Kyle III to the transfer portal has put a damper on the Bruins' big man future. There are a few names to monitor early on.
Oregon State Jr. F Michael Rataj
Rataj may be an easier get than some of the other players, considering he was former teammates with Bruin senior forward Tyler Bilodeau. He is the same size as Bilodeau at 6-9 but would add some much-needed depth to the Bruins frontcourt and could be convinced to come to UCLA from Bilodeau.
The Augsburg, Germany native averaged 16.9 points on 48.4% shooting with 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He holds one year of eligibility, seeking another destination to compete for a conference title and make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in his career.
Rutgers Fr. C Lathan Sommerville
Sommerville is coming off his freshman campaign with a disappointing Scarlet Knights team that had so much young talent but struggled to put it together. The 6-10, 275-pound soon-to-be sophomore would be an incredible addition for the Bruins, joining junior Aday Mara as brute forces down low.
A native of Peoria, Ill, Sommerville averaged 8.2 points on 50.6% shooting with 4.1 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game. He showed spurts of dominance throughout his first collegiate season, scoring in double figures 10 times.
More names will be revealed in the coming weeks, but the Bruins must capture a strong scoring guard and at least one dominant post player. With the transfer portal being so loose in recent years, there will not be a shortage of talent for UCLA to hunt down.
