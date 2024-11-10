Bruins Transfer Star on Upset Loss: 'This is Unacceptable'
The No.22 UCLA Bruins. struggled in multiple aspects in their 72-64 loss to New Mexico on Friday night at a neutral site in Henderson, Nev. Transfer junior forward Tyler Bilodeau was the bright spot in the house, speaking to the media after the game.
Bilodeau finished the contest with 23 points and 15 rebounds, earning his first double-double of the early season. He was just three points away from tying his career high of 26 that he posted last season with Oregon State.
His impressive play was not the point of conversation postgame as Bilodeau was very critical of himself and how the entire played. The Bruins had 21 turnovers that led to 21 points for the Lobos. Ultimately, several of those turnovers led to the 8-point loss.
"Obviously, coming in, coaches stressed, they're an aggressive team defensively," Bilodeau said. "We just didn't take care of the ball. I had three turnovers, I can't do that, that's on me. As a team, just can't happen, so we just got to get better."
The energy on both sides was not evenly matched throughout the entire contest. The Lobos had a clear upper hand in the overall physicality of the game and it showed not only on the scoreboard but in the rebounding category.
The Lobos earned six more rebounds, their top player being center Nelly Junior Joseph having 12 rebounds, four on the offensive glass. Bilodeau recognized his team's inability to control the rebounds and match the Lobos' physicality.
"It was just lack of discipline throughout the whole team," Bilodeau said. "I think we all were not focused on the right things. Just not tough enough, physically and mentally out there. We weren't ready for it. "We just had to be tougher. We were getting 'beasted' in there [paint]. Like I said, coaches told us the game plan, we just didn't execute. We just got to be tougher in there."
There is only one player on the Bruins' roster that had previously participated in the NCAA Tournament, that being William Kyle III with South Dakota State last season. The Lobos had multiple veterans that possessed that elevated experience and it should in the early going this year.
Bilodeau and several other transfers are coming to Westwood from recently unsuccessful programs. He was very blunt when addressing what it means to put on the UCLA jersey and be a member of this program while giving a performance like they did on Friday night.
"All of us are come from losing teams besides Will [Kyle III] obviously," Bilodeau said. "So, we all got to come together and we all got to really dig deep and just figure it. None of us want to have years like we did last year, you know we're at UCLA, this is unacceptable."
