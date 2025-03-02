Tyler Bilodeau Keeps UCLA Focused After Tough Loss
In a hard-fought battle at Mackey Arena, UCLA fell to No. 20 Purdue, 76-66, as the Boilermakers closed the game on a dominant 21-10 run. While the loss marked a setback for the Bruins, junior forward Tyler Bilodeau remained focused on the lessons to be learned from the game.
Bilodeau, who led UCLA with 15 points and seven rebounds, acknowledged the intensity of the matchup, particularly against Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn, who posted a game-high 29 points. The physicality of the game stood out to Bilodeau, who admitted that the Bruins struggled to match Purdue’s toughness.
“It was a really physical game,” Bilodeau said. “I think they were a little more physical than us. [Kaufman-Renn] is a great player and he played a great game tonight.”
Despite several lead changes throughout the second half, UCLA faltered down the stretch, allowing Purdue to pull away late. A major factor in the loss was the Bruins’ defensive struggles, an area Bilodeau emphasized needed improvement.
“We have to pay more attention to the scouting report, and I think we need to do a better job at stopping the ball,” he said.
Beyond defense, turnovers and rebounding played key roles in the Bruins’ collapse. UCLA turned the ball over 14 times, allowing Purdue to capitalize on extra possessions. Even though the Bruins dominated the glass in the first half, their rebounding intensity diminished in the final 20 minutes, which proved costly.
“We had some turnovers, and they got a couple of rebounds, too,” Bilodeau said. “They hurt us when they went on that run.”
On the offensive end, UCLA struggled to generate quality looks in the closing minutes. The Boilermakers’ defensive adjustments forced the Bruins into rushed and contested shots. Bilodeau believes the team could have done a better job of moving the ball and finding open shooters when Purdue applied defensive pressure.
“I think we should have tried to get the ball more and get the open three when they trapped,” he said. “We have to learn from it.”
With just two games remaining in the regular season, Bilodeau stressed the importance of using this loss as a teaching moment. Reviewing game film and making necessary adjustments will be crucial as the Bruins look to solidify their position heading into the postseason.
“We need to watch film, watch the breakdowns. We started the game with way too many turnovers. We need to eliminate those,” he reflected. “I thought we did a decent job on the glass offensive rebounding. It could have been better in the second, I think we let up a bit in the second half. We just need to learn from this one and get ready for the next one.”
UCLA will have little time to dwell on the loss as they head to Evanston, Illinois, for a Monday night showdown against Northwestern. As the Bruins push toward the Big Ten Tournament, Bilodeau’s mindset remains clear: absorb the lessons from Purdue, make the necessary corrections, and move forward.
