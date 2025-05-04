Will Tyler Bilodeau Set Career Highs in Senior Year?
The UCLA Bruins were very competitive in their first season as competitors in the Big Ten. A huge part of their success came from junior forward Tyler Bilodeau, who transferred to the Bruins after spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career with the Oregon State Beavers.
As soon as he donned a Bruins uniform, Bilodeau was the most must-watch player on the team. Leading the program with 446 total points scored, the offense flowed through Bilodeau, as the program is lucky to have him heading back to UCLA when the new season strikes up again.
Bilodeau, alongside Eric Dailey Jr. and Kobe Johnson, were the biggest contributors last season, however, they will need their offense to step up in a big way moving forward. While their defense was strong, sitting near the top of the Big Ten conference, the offense will need a revamp for their second Big Ten campaign.
The UCLA forward averaged 13.5 points per game last year, as well as averaged 26.4 minutes on the court, starting in 33 games, and rebounding 4.6 times per game. Bilodeau was one of the most clutch Bruins on the roster, but did not shine in moments where the Bruins could have blown out the competition.
It is no secret that Bilodeau loves playing for head coach Mick Cronin and the Bruins as a whole, as he wouldn't have returned if he didn't. That being said, the expectations are going to be higher than they were last season, given how far they just made it in their first year in the Big Ten.
"I love this team," Bilodeau said following the Bruins' second-round loss in the NCAA Tournament. "First year in the Big Ten, getting fourth with how we fought. Getting through the ups and downs.
" ... Going to miss those seniors, Kobe and Laz, they're great on and off the court. I love those guys. Just all around good things about everyone, coaching staff, team, everyone else who puts hours into this. Couldn't be more proud of this team."
Now knowing what the floor is expected as, the Bruins will need Bilodeau to pull a rabbit out of his hat and take the court by storm in year four.
