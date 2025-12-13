UCLA Aims to Upset No. 8 Gonzaga

The Bruins are hoping to get their first ranked win in 377 days against a very good No. 8 Gonzaga team.

For the first time since the Arizona game, UCLA is coming into this game as an underdog. ESPN currently gives the Bruins a very slim 18.5% chance of winning in this one. The Bruins are also down in the all-time series (3-7). However, the Bruins were able to win the last matchup 65-62 in 2024.

Numbers You Need to Know

The Bruins currently average 77.2 points, 34.2 rebounds , 16.1 assists, and 6.8 steals, while shooting 48.1% from the field and 37.4% from three. UCLA also gives up 10.9 turnovers per game. A number that needs to decrease, especially against Gonzaga.

On the other hand, Gonzaga has looked unstoppable. Averaging 92.9 points, 44.8 rebounds, 20.4 assists, and 9.2 steals. The team is shooting an excellent 52.2% from the field and 35.6% from the field. The Bulldogs also give up 10.5 turnovers per game.

The biggest disparities between the teams is scoring and rebounding. Two things that go hand in hand, when facing off against tougher opponents. UCLA also has around three less steals per game compared to Gonzaga, another small stat that could very easily sway the match later in the game.

Key Players

Braden Huff and Graham Ike have led the charge for the Bulldogs this season. Ike is averaging 16.4 points per game and 8.1 rebounds, while shooting 50.9% from the field. Huff has been just as good if not better in some cases, averaging 17.0 points 5.1 rebounds while scoring at a staggering 65.6%.

The Bruins, on the other hand, have playmakers themselves. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 15.6 points and 4.7 rebounds on 52.1% shooting. Skyy Clark has also stepped up for the Bruins this season, averaging 12.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 51.4% from three.

These players will influence the game heavily. The Bruins are 0-2 when Skyy Clark scores less than 10 points. The same goes for Gonzaga when Graham Ike scores less than 10. If UCLA can limit Ike, there is a good chance the Bruins walk out with a win.

Many factors will influence this game, but the Bruins must rise above them and deliver their best performance of the season. After a tight battle with Arizona, they now have an opportunity to prove they can compete at the highest level.

