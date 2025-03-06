UCLA's Season Finale Will Be More Than a Rivalry Game
Saturday's crosstown showdown between UCLA and USC is the next chapter in this historic, bitter rivalry, but it also serves as a high-stakes game for both sides as well.
USC is fighting for its conference tournament lives, while UCLA could be potentially playing for a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which would give it a double bye.
What's most important, though, is for the Bruins to be playing their best basketball going into the season. After back-to-back poor finishes in its outings against Purdue and Northwestern, UCLA has to get back to playing at an elite level to give itself momentum.
Bruins coach Mick Cronin stressed the importance of Saturday's contest when he addressed the media on Thursday.
"Well first off it's a rivalry game," he said. "So, you never want to let your rival beat you on your home floor for your fanbase and for your job security. ... 99% of these games in this league, it's hard to win. It's hard to win.
"Because when you start talking about fighting spirit and competitiveness, it's not that you're not sweating or trying; it's: Are you doing it more than them?
"And Michigan State's going to win our league because they've been the most consistent, hard-playing team in our league. But we're worried about becoming that team for the NCAA Tournament. So, Saturday's another opportunity to build on what we're trying to become.
"And obviously, you want to win the rivalry game. So, I don't think I have to motivate these guys for Saturday."
UCLA has been the definition of inconsistent this season. A team once ranked as high as 15th in the nation has found itself unranked for the last eight weeks in a row.
The Bruins dropped four straight to start January before rattling off seven consecutive wins, including one against Michigan State, which just clinched at least a share of the conference title with Michigan's loss to Maryland on Wednesday.
But UCLA has struggled on the road, holding a 5-5 record on opponents' home floor, which is largely why it has been unable to consistently be at its peak.
Now is the time to find consistency, and it starts Saturday.
