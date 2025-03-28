Former Bruin Big Man Commits to Syracuse
Former UCLA junior forward William Kyle III has entered and exited the transfer portal in less than a week as he has made the decision to transfer to the Syracuse Orange, he announced via social media on Thursday night. Kyle is going into his final year of eligibility.
Kyle will be playing for his third program in four years, starting his career with South Dakota State and making an NCAA Tournament appearance with the Jackrabbits in 2024. That year, Kyle thrived by averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds before he took his talents to Westwood.
With premiere upside, Kyle was really never able to earn the minutes he desired while in a Bruin uniform. He played in 32 of the team's 34 games but averaged just 9.6 minutes per game, playing in short spurts or at the end of decided contests. His transfer decision was not the biggest shock.
The Bellevue, Nebraska native averaged just 2.9 points on 70.4% shooting with 1.8 rebounds per game. It would mark the first season of his collegiate career that he failed to average over 1.0 blocks per game (0.6).
Kyle joins a Syracuse team that struggled mightily last season, finishing 14-19 overall and 14th in a downtrodden ACC. He will likely assume many of the minutes of senior center Eddie Lampkin Jr. and senior forward Jyare Davis.
In more of a veteran role, Kyle will be featured alongside freshman forward Donnie Freeman as a solid two-man punch in the paint. Syracuse was a fairly strong rebounding team in their conference last season at 37.1 per game, but adding Kyle could jump that number to 40 with some offensive help.
Although it did not pan out for Kyle at UCLA, his talent level and ability to impact games is evident. Kyle had the game-winning shot block in an 85-83 upset win over the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers earlier this season, delivering numerous highlight dunks and acrobatic layups.
The 6-9, 230-pound forward should fit in nicely for an Orange program that required a much-needed boost, and Kyle may be able to help provide that. If he is able to find more time on the floor at the Power Four level, his confidence and production will rise immensely.
