How will UCLA Change With Addition of Booker?
The UCLA Bruins found themselves another big man to help shore up the previously thinning group of big men on this team. Former Michigan State sophomore forward Xavier Booker has transferred to Westwood and questions are being raised as to how much better this team will be with him?
Booker was a former five-star out of Indianapolis and was one of the first players to transfer away from the Spartan program after their season ended in the Elite Eight. In two seasons under Tom Izzo, Booker played in 60 games, averaging 4.3 points on 42.5% shooting with 2.0 rebounds,
Booker did not play in the final three tournament games of the Spartans' season, only logging three minutes in the Round of 64 win over Bryant. As the season progressed, Michigan State's linup thinned, leading to Booker barely playing in the last month of the season.
There were moments during Booker's sophomore season that should inspire some sort of confidence in Bruins fans, but there was not enough to think that he will be the go-to, starting forward next to senior Tyler Bilodeau.
At 6-11, 240-pounds, there is no ceiling for how good Booker can be. He showed spurts of success this past year, hitting a season-high 18 points against Oakland University and another 12 points in a win over North Carolina.
One piece of Booker's game that he tends to gravitate towards is the 3-point shot. Booker was a 23.3% (17-73) shooter from downtown last year, averaging 2.2 attempts per game. For as many shots he takes from deep, the juice is not worth the squeeze and his style may need to be altered.
There is one certainty for Booker and that is head coach Mick Cronin taking the tools that Izzo gave him in his first two seasons and elevate them to another level. Booker will be a top defender in the Big Ten while learning how to run the floor and be aggressive with the ball in his hands.
On paper, this addition does not drastically move the needle for UCLA in terms of improvement from last year, but there is so much potential in Booker's ability to be successful. He has the size, the talent, the basketball IQ, Booker just needs the coaching from Cronin and the opportunities to succeed.
Follow along on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another UCLA news story again.
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE