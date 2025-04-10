Former Bruin Zach LaVine Has Turned It Up for Kings
Former UCLA star and current Sacramento Kings shooting guard Zach LaVine has been one of the best things going for the Kings as of late. While the franchise continues to chase down and hold onto their playoff spot, the former Bruin is certainly doing his part in that process.
Now in his 11th season in the NBA, the Kings' trade deadline acquisition has shined since donning the uniform. LaVine carried over his talents nicely from the Chicago Bulls to the Kings. Now, as the Kings currently hold onto one of the remaining spots in the playoffs, they'll need LaVine down the line.
Since coming to Sacramento, the UCLA product has started all 29 games he's competed in and has looked good doing so. In the last three games for the Kings, all of which they have won, LaVine has put the team on his back and has helped elevate them closer to the promised land.
On the season, LaVine is averaging 22.3 points with Sacramento. As a Bull, he averaged 24 points in the 42 games he played before getting flipped. In the three-game stretch, LaVine has averaged 35 points a game and has done so in 40 minutes of average court time.
His shots have all been smooth, draining 40 of his last 68 shots, which comes out to a success rate of 58.8%. That is the type of performance the franchise has needed as of late, especially in the dog days of the season.
So far this month, the former Bruin is averaging 30.8 points per game and is doing so with the roster looking shorthanded. Following the Kings' recent road win over the Detroit Pistons, the UCLA product was given huge praise from Kings coach Doug Christie.
"When he gets the heater going, it's a different type of heater," Christie said. "You just want him to touch the ball every time."
The Kings need to continue to get the ball to the former Bruin if he keeps shooting the way he is. After all, it's win or go home down the stretch for this franchise.
Sacramento has just two games left in the regular season.
