Former Bruin's Epic NBA Season Has Hit a Cold Streak
Former UCLA Bruin and current Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell had been a consistent piece to the roster since joining the organization, but as of late, he has fallen to a cold streak amidst the team's overall success.
Powell has seen a lot over the course of his NBA career, originally drafted out of UCLA in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks and has since shined for each team he's been on. Now on the back half of his career, however, his age could be catching up to him.
Regardless of this season being the best for the UCLA product, no franchise likes to see a star player fall cold down the stretch of the season. In his last three games against the New Orleans Pelicans and two games against the Dallas Mavericks, the ball hasn't found its way into the hoop much.
Averaging 30 minutes in those games, the former Bruin has averaged 11.3 points per game, way under his average on the season. Perhaps the Clippers are asking him to decrease his shots to stay fresh for the playoffs,
On the year, Powell has averaged a career-high 22 points per game, as well as 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and an 82.5% free-throw percentage. He also obtains a 47.1% field-goal percentage and 39.8% from beyond the arc.
While even the best players in the NBA catch the cold streak from time to time, the Clipper fans shouldn't be worried with the decrease in performance. After all, the UCLA product had averaged over 25 points in the month of February.
Powell ranks behind James Harden in scoring and finds himself ranked third in average time on the court. Primarily known for having the ball in his hands, Powell will need to figure it out sooner rather than later if the Clippers want to make a deep run into the playoffs.
With a few games left in the NBA season, Powell and the Clippers, at the end of the day, need to keep performing strong as a unit rather than depending on one player.
The Clippers are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference, just a game behind their greatest rivals, the Lakers.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.