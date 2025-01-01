Cronin’s Climb and Coach of the Year Buzz
The momentum in Westwood is undeniable. This week, UCLA men’s basketball made waves on social media when the Naismith Awards’ official account posted:
"UCLA is the highest riser of the week. Coach Mick Cronin and @UCLAMBB surged to No. 15 in today’s AP Poll. Will Cronin be featured on our @wernerladderco Naismith Men’s College COY Watch List later this season?"
The recognition comes as no surprise to those following the Bruins’ strong start to the season. Mick Cronin, in his sixth year as head coach, has once again demonstrated why he’s one of the most respected coaches in college basketball. Under his guidance, UCLA has not only adjusted to the demands of a new conference but has impressed with its early success, rising through the ranks in the Associated Press Top 25 as it navigates its inaugural Big Ten season. The team’s success is built on a foundation of defensive discipline, tough rebounding, and an offense that, while still evolving, has consistently found ways to close out tough games.
UCLA’s climb to No. 15 in this week’s AP Poll is significant. The Bruins have climbed seven spots, marking the highest rise of any team this week, a testament to their consistent performance and growing confidence.
While the ranking is a notable achievement, it’s clear that the Bruins and their coach are focused on the bigger picture. The Naismith Awards post hinted at something even more significant: the possibility of Coach Cronin being featured on the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Watch List later this season.
For Cronin, who has previously been a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award both during his time at Cincinnati and at UCLA, this kind of recognition serves as a reminder of how far the Bruins have come under his leadership.
The recognition is well-deserved. Cronin has instilled a winning mentality at UCLA, not just by recruiting top talent but by making sure that every player buys into the team-first mentality that has defined his coaching career. Whether it’s through his tough, no-nonsense approach to defense or his ability to manage a roster full of young stars and seasoned players, Cronin has shown time and again that he can bring out the best in his team.
UCLA fans, who have witnessed the program's transformation over the past few years, are now looking forward to what comes next. The Bruins’ success hasn’t gone unnoticed on the national stage, and the eyes of college basketball will be on them as they continue to make their mark in the Big Ten.
The road ahead is challenging, but with Cronin at the helm, UCLA looks poised to contend at the highest levels. If they can maintain this momentum, there’s little doubt that Cronin will be a serious contender for Coach of the Year honors by season’s end. As the team continues to rise in both rankings and recognition, the best could still be ahead for UCLA basketball.
