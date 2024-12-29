Cronin's Take: A War Won at Intuit Dome
In a historic moment for college basketball, Mick Cronin and his No. 22 UCLA Bruins battled to a 65-62 victory over No. 14 Gonzaga on Saturday in the first collegiate game played at the newly opened Intuit Dome. The Bruins coach wouldn’t have had it any other way.
“I wanted to be the first college game in here,” Cronin said after the game. “The atmosphere of the game was tremendous, so congratulations to them on the arena.”
The Bruins (11-2) embraced the challenge, overcoming a rugged Gonzaga squad (9-4) in a game that featured three lead changes and eight ties. For Cronin, the win was about more than just ending a four-game losing streak against Gonzaga — it was a test of character and preparation.
“Obviously a good win for us. We knew it was going to be a war,” Cronin said. “We knew they weren’t going to go anywhere.”
He added, “I told them it was going to be World War III today. I told them what was coming.”
Sophomore Sebastian Mack delivered in the clutch, scoring an and-one layup with 33 seconds left to give UCLA a 61-60 lead. Skyy Clark added four crucial free throws in the final seconds to seal the win, as the Bruins' defense held Gonzaga scoreless on its final possession.
Despite the victory, Cronin wasn’t completely satisfied with his team’s performance, particularly on offense.
“I’m still not happy with our offense; we had 14 turnovers,” he said.
The Bruins shot 50% from 3-point range (12 of 24), but Cronin emphasized that shooting alone wouldn’t carry them through the season.
Cronin used the victory to highlight the relentless expectations at UCLA, especially with 18 Big Ten games looming on the schedule.
“We want to try and win the tournament. That’s life at UCLA, that’s why I came to UCLA,” Cronin said. “I was a miserable human for a couple days after the Carolina game, but you’ve got to be mature enough to realize even if you win, you’ve got to get better.”
The Bruins face Nebraska on Jan. 4 in Lincoln, where the Cornhuskers haven’t lost at home in two years. For Cronin, games like these are stepping stones toward improvement.
“We’ve got 18 Big Ten games left,” he said. “It’s not going to stop, and you’ve got to use all these things as a chance to get better. As much as they absolutely love my sweet demeanor and soft touch as their coach, they’d like to play professionally, so they’ve got to get better. That’s how I look at it every day.”
The win showcased UCLA’s growth, but for Cronin, the road ahead will require the same intensity his team brought to the court at Intuit Dome.
